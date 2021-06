BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing murder charges after a fatal shooting in Dorchester over the weekend.

Ira Grayson was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Tuesday after a man was shot and killed following an argument during a cookout on Danube Street Sunday night.

Police believe there was a second shooter but have not made any other arrests.

