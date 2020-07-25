Man charged with murder in fatal Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing murder charges after a fatal stabbing earlier this month, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing on Adams Street on July 3 at 11 p.m. found a man with serious injuries. The man, later identified as Onell Colon, 36, of Boston, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

On July 24, police in Long Beach, California arrested Anthony Nicholes, 50, of Boston and charged him with murder in the stabbing. The stabbing remains under investigation.

