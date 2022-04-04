FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing murder charges after officials say he fatally stabbed a teenager in Fitchburg last month, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said Monday

After a fight at Spruce and Salem streets shortly before midnight on March 18, Gadiel Maria, 18, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, officials said. Jose A. Ramos Solis, 22, of Fitchburg, was initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and held without bail.

Solis was arraigned on a charge of murder on April 4, the DA’s office said.

