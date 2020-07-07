Man charged with murder in shooting after argument over restaurant bill in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting another man in Worcesterafter an argument over a restaurant bill, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a reports of a shooting early Sunday morning found a man in the back seat of a car suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. Joshua Lopez, 24, of Worcester, was taken to the hospital, where he died Monday.

After investigating, police determined Lopez was shot after an argument with other people in the car over payment of a restaurant bill. Police charged Leroy L. Thompson, Jr., 25, of Worcester with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, carrying a loaded gun without a license, carrying a gun without a license and improper storage of a gun.

Thompson is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)