TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been charged with murder in Truro according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

Emergency crews responded to a well-being check around 9:30 p.m. Friday to find a man, Adam Howe, 34, standing in the front yard with what emergency crews realized was a burning body.

Howe ran into the house and locked the door before the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team later gained entry and apprehended Howe.

The Cape Cod District Attorney reported that evidence suggested that Howe’s mother, Susan Howe, 70, is the deceased.

Howe is set to be evaluated for mental health issues as a result of conversations with and information from family members.

State Police detectives are investigating the matter along with Truro Police and the State Fire Marshalls Office.

