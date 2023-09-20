FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Freetown man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman in town early Wednesday morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

The DA office in a statement said local police first responded to a scene on Chace Road between Pocasset Lane and Marie’s Way shortly before 4:30 a.m. where they found a 44-year-old Heidi Chace dead in her home.

After “some investigation,” the DA’s office said authorities identified a suspect and later found him hiding in a nearby shed on Burns Road around 8:40 a.m.

The DA’s office identified the suspect as Matthew Lucas, 54. He had been living in the home with Chace, according to the DA’s office, and is expected to be arraigned in Fall River District Court at some point Wednesday afternoon.

Freetown police previously addressed the situation in a statement, saying a suspect was in custody as of 9:40 a.m. and adding “there is no imminent threat to the community.”

“We appreciate the support and understanding of our community,” police said. “The members of the Freetown Police Department remain steadfast in our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our residents.”

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson in a separate statement said personnel responded to support the investigation and search in Freetown, with detectives and K9 units joining members of the state police search team in the response.

Both the Massachusetts State Police and the Freetown Police Department referred further questions to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

No further information was immediately available.

The scene on Chase Road was still sealed off as of 12 p.m., with various law enforcement units spotted and yellow caution tape in place around the home where Heidi Chace’s body was found.

7NEWS was told authorities were waiting to execute a search warrant to process the crime scene.

