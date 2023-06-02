MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westboro man accused of killing his 82-year-old mother, allegedly stabbing her and hitting her with a truck in a Marlboro hotel parking lot, appeared in court on Friday.

Daniel Uhlman, 53, was in Marlborough District Court on charges of armed assault to murder a person over 60, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 in connection with the death of his mother, Nancy Uhlman, of Westboro, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

A not guilty plea was entered a day after police responded to an apparent homicide at a hotel on Lakeside Avenue around 12:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation suggested there was an altercation in the parking lot during which Uhlman physically attacked his mother and struck her with her truck, according to the DA’s Office.

Authorities say Uhlman, who had previously done time after being accused of stabbing his mother in the face, pulled his mother out of her pickup truck on Thursday, slammed her head against the pavement 20 times, stabbed her with a butter knife, and then ran over her. Police said he admitted to killing her at the scene.

A court clinician told the judge presiding on Friday that the accused has bipolar disorder and had been off his medication for several weeks.

Uhlman’s attorney said his client has been in and out of institutions, and that the system had failed the 53 year old, with Thursday’s events being the end result.

The defendant was ordered held without bail and to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. He is expected to be back in court later in the month.

