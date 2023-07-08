TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man was charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly struck two motorcyclists in Taunton early Saturday morning, killing one and seriously injuring the other, officials said.

Fred Moreira, 35, was driving southbound on Route 24 where he was arrested around 2:30 a.m. after the crash, Massachusetts State Police announced. He faces charges of vehicular homicide, OUI liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

30-year-old Tyler Moniz of Fall River was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. An unnamed 39-year-old Fall River man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes on Route 24 were reopened by 5:50 a.m.

