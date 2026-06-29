BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested and charged with driving drunk after a woman fell from the sunroof of a car he was driving in South Boston Sunday night, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Brandon Harber, 38, was arraigned in South Boston Monday. He pleaded not guilty to charges including Reckless Operation, and a second offense of Operating Under the Influence (OUI) Causing Serious Bodily Injury in connection with the incident that left a woman injured.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to William Day Boulevard and Babe Ruth Park Drive in South Boston at approximately 8:24 p.m. for reports of a person falling from a vehicle. When troopers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries in the road. The woman was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment.

State police said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Harber, was not on scene when they arrived. They said he eventually returned and was arrested.

“One witness indicated that they saw the vehicle whipping around Kosciuszko circle. Two witnesses were even so shocked and alarmed that they had taken a video of the incident,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors said Harber’s blood alcohol content was more than three-times the legal limit at the time of the incident.

Harber’s defense attorney maintains the situation was an accident, and told the judge that his client was encouraging the victim to get down from the sunroof at the time.

“Judge, this was an accident, nothing more, nothing less,” his defense attorney said.

Outside court, a relative of Harber’s agreed with his defense team’s sentiment.

“Accidents happen. Accidents happen and stuff. This man is very loved and highly favored where he comes from, and stuff, and just very unfortunate. We’re just praying for the best out of this,” said Pete Harber, a relative.

Harber’s bail was set at $10,000 cash. He was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, not to drink alcohol, and not to drive. He is due back in court in July.

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