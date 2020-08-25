Man charged with rape in connection to assault on elderly man in Framingham hospital

A Framingham man faced a judge Tuesday on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

David Jensen, 67, is accused of assaulting a 70-year-old man in the Framingham MetroWest Medical Center just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a release issued by the office of the Middelsex County District Attorney.

Jensen was said to have met the victim several days before the alleged assault.

He was released with a GPS monitoring device and ordered to stay away from the victim and the hospital.

He is due back in court on November 10.

