DERRY, N.H. (AP) — A man has been arrested on a reckless conduct charge in connection with a shooting death in Derry, prosecutors said.

Police responded to an apartment building on Monday night for a report of a man lying on the ground in the hallway, in need of medical attention.

The man, identified as Tyler Andrews, 24, of Derry, had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A Londonderry man was arrested on the reckless conduct charge and was scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

