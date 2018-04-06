STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school bus driver has been charged with buying and selling heroin while driving his bus.

Twenty-nine-year-old Garfield Howell was charged Thursday with selling narcotics and risk of injury to a minor. Police say he lives in Stratford but drives a school bus in Bridgeport.

Stratford police say no children were on the bus when he was dropping off or picking up drugs.

A manager from the bus company says they are investigating the allegations.

Howell’s bail was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month. He does not have an attorney who can comment on the charges.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)