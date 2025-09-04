GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old Gloucester man was arrested Thursday, accused of setting a fire to a dumpster behind Gloucester House restaurant, according to police.

Bruce Nichols’ arrest follows a series of fires in the city Wednesday, which the state fire marshal believes are connected.

Officials said they battled five fires in total, four dumpster fires, and one outdoor fire in the downtown area.

Police said the first fire started behind the 7-Eleven store on Bass Avenue.

The store manager told police Nichols had been shoplifting and living behind the dumpster for weeks.

An hour and a half later, police said they received a call from a witness at the Gloucester House, where a dumpster was on fire.

Three calls about other dumpsters on fire came a short time later. They were identified on Harbor Loop and Main Street.

No one was hurt.

Nichols was found shortly after. He was arrested and is charged with one count of burning personal property for the fire at the Gloucester House.

He is being held with his bail expected to be reviewed when he is back in court Monday.

