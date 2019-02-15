RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man tossed a flammable liquid on an Ohio sheriff’s deputy trying to arrest him and set him on fire, causing severe burns.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was injured Thursday evening in Rootstown Township, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports 45-year-old Jay Brannon has been charged with arson and attempted murder. He is to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Sheriff David Doak says other deputies suffered smoke inhalation. Authorities say Brannon also ignited a can and tossed it at deputies to evade arrest. The building caught fire and was damaged.

The injured deputy is being treated at an Akron hospital.

Brannon was originally suspected of tampering with evidence, but that warrant has been discontinued. He hasn’t yet been assigned a lawyer who can comment.

