BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old was charged with stabbing his 62-year-old father in Centerville on Cape Cod Tuesday and committed to Bridgewater State Hospital Wednesday, officials said.

Ygor Barboza was arraigned Wednesday on charges of armed assault to murder, assault and battery on a person over 60, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

At around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Barnstable police responded to a house on Old Stage Road after Barboza allegedly stabbed his father with a large kitchen knife six to ten times, police said.

A bus driver stopped to help Barboza’s father and emergency crews flew him by helicopter to a Rhode Island hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police. He is expected to survive.

Officers said Barboza ignored commands to drop the knife and began to spin in circles, close his eyes, and drool. He later allegedly told officers at the hospital that “God made him do it.”

Barboza’s defense attorney, Jackie Reid, said her client has a history of mental illness.

“This is a family that has been trying its best to take care of their family member and there have been prior hospitalizations, prior attempts at getting help,” Reid said.

In court, a forensic psychologist evaluated Barboza and said he was diagnosed with psychological disorders three years ago. He is also said to be delusional and paranoid.

