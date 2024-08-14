BOSTON (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man was charged in connection with a stabbing in Boston’s Downtown Crossing Wednesday morning, police said.

At around 8:13 a.m., officers were called to 10 Winter Place, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives were on scene due to the severity of the victim’s injuries at the time, police said.

Calvin Spencer, of Boston, was charged with the stabbing after police arrested him Wednesday for outstanding warrants — larceny over $250 and failure to register as a sex offender.

Spencer is slated to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

As of around 3:30 p.m., the man who was stabbed was expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4571, according to police. Information can be reported anonymously via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)