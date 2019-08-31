Man charged with stabbing woman in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Norton Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a woman lying in the road on Lincoln Street at 4:45 p.m. allegedly found a woman with stab wounds going in and out of consciousness, police said. While treating the woman, officers were told that a man who was also injured was at the rear of a nearby home and allegedly found the man also suffering from stab wounds.

Both people were treated at the scene and transported to area hospitals, and are in stable condition, police said. The man has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

