Man charged with stealing hospital delivery truck, crashing into Worcester police station

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man faces several charges after police said he stole a hospital delivery truck and crashed it into the entrance of a police station holding area Saturday morning.

Police say 32-year-old Louis Diamond was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. after crashing the truck into the cell room entrance at the headquarters of the Worcester Police Department.

Diamond, of Worcester, faces charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, negligent driving, vandalism and aiding a prisoner in police custody. It was not immediately clear whether he has obtained a lawyer.

Diamond is accused of stealing the truck from St. Vincent Hospital. No injuries were reported in the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)