STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13.

Carter was arrested in New York weeks ago and was recently moved to Massachusetts.

Officials say Carter had a relationship history with Buckner.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)