Man charged with threatening Massachusetts professor pleads guilty

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man charged with sending threatening emails to a college professor in Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty, officials said.

Matthew Haviland, 29, of North Kingstown, plead guilty to charges of one count of stalking and two counts of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce after sending a series of violent and threatening e‑mails to a Massachusetts professor and to a professional school at the university where the professor teaches, according to a release issued by U.S. District Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Prosecutors didn’t disclose the professor’s name or the college at which they work, but said Haviland sent approximately 28 emails on March 10 apparently because of the professor’s pro-abortion rights views.

Haviland wrote, “I will rip every limb from your body and eat it, piece by piece” and “I will bite through your eyeballs while you’re still alive, and I will laugh while you scream.”

They say Haviland also sent 12 threatening emails to a professional school at the professor’s university.

Haviland is now facing a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greater, and restitution.

As part of his agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 21 months in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine.

