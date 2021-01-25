Man charged with trafficking fentanyl after traffic stop in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drug trafficking charges after troopers allegedly found fentanyl on him after a traffic stop in Freetown Sunday, police said.

A trooper on patrol pulled over a Nissan Murano on Route 24 at 4:20 after the driver was allegedly speeding and using a cell phone, police said. After the trooper saw the man had a knife, he frisked him and allegedly felt a large item that was discovered to be a plastic bag containing fentanyl, and police allegedly found Suboxone in the car.

Taylor Stavrou, 24, of Taunton, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of a class B substance, driving without a license and speeding. He was scheduled to be arraigned at Fall River District Court.

