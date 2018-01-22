Man charged with trying to meet minor from online website

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A former custodian at a Massachusetts middle school has been charged with attempting to meet in Connecticut who he thought was a 14-year-old boy.

Police say 50-year-old Carl Bezo, of Westfield, Massachusetts, turned himself in Friday on an outstanding warrant.

Authorities say Bezo began messaging who he thought was an underage boy in September, but was actually an adult associated with an online child safety group.

Police say Bezo agreed to meet the fictitious minor at a Southington Walmart store in September. The meeting was recorded and turned over to police.

Bezo was fired from his job at a Westfield middle school after the meeting.

Bezo’s lawyer says his client has no criminal record and was cooperative with police. He is free on $50,000 bond.

