Man charged with using scissors to kill girlfriend held

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A man suspected of using a pair of scissors to fatally stab his live-in girlfriend has been held on $2 million bond.

The Republican-American reports that Vernon Haynes was held after making an initial court appearance on a murder charge in the May 12 death of 44-year-old Tahnesia Watts.

Watts, a mother of five, was found in the bedroom of her Waterbury apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and upper back.

Authorities say the 42-year-old Haynes then stole Watts’ car and fled to New York City, where he was captured days later.

Haynes, an unemployed felon with a record of violence that includes assault and weapons crimes, was extradited in recent days.

No defense attorney for Haynes was listed on online judicial records.

