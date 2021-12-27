ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP/WHDH) — A Rhode Island man is facing a variety of charges after driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 and then fleeing from police with an unrestrained 6-year-old child in the front seat, Vermont State Police said.

Police received a report Sunday evening of a driver heading south in the interstate’s northbound lane in the town of Sheffield.

Troopers located the vehicle after it had turned around and was heading north in the northbound lane.

The driver, who police identified as 39-year-old William Yediares, of Johnston, Rhode Island, refused to stop and later crashed.

The child suffered minor injuries.

The driver was charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude, cruelty to a child, gross negligent operation and suspicion of driving under the influence. More charges are possible.

The driver was jailed for lack of $10,000 bail. It’s unclear if the suspect has an attorney.

