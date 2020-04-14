Man checking on stimulus deposit finds millions of dollars in bank account

The first federal stimulus payments are on the way to America and one northwest Indiana man got quite the shock when he went to the ATM this weekend. (WGN via CNN)

(WHDH) — A man who recently checked to see if he was among the first wave of Americans to receive a stimulus check reportedly found more than $8 million sitting in his bank account.

Charles Calvin, a firefighter from Indiana, was expecting a deposit of $1,700 from the Internal Revenue Service but he instead got the surprise of a lifetime on Friday when he saw that his balance was $8.2 million, WGN-TV reported.

Calvin, a native of New Chicago, told the news outlet that the money was gone when he called to check with his bank on Monday.

The bizarre incident has left Calvin wondering if Americans are receiving more or less money in their stimulus checks.

“You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again,” Calvin said.

At this time, it’s not clear if there was an error made by the federal government but Calvin added that he was happy to get the amount of money that was promised to him in the first place.

