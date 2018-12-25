Man, child hospitalized after Christmas blaze in Avon

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was critically injured and a boy suffered a burn to his foot when a multi-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Avon on Christmas night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 52 Freeman St. about 9 p.m. Tuesday found flames shooting out of the home and smoke pouring from the windows. Firefighters attempting to get inside the home were hindered by a locked front door but managed to make their way inside, officials said.

A man who was overcome by smoke could be seen being pulled out of the home to the front yard, where firefighters administered CPR before loading him into a waiting ambulance. Fire officials say he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A boy who suffered a burn injury to his foot was also hospitalized.

A man who identified himself as a relative of the victim said he had been celebrating Christmas when the blaze broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

