Man, child hospitalized after multi-alarm blaze rips through Avon home

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was critically injured and a boy suffered a burn to his foot when a multi-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Avon on Christmas night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 52 Freeman St. about 9 p.m. Tuesday found flames shooting out of the home and smoke pouring from the windows.

Firefighters attempting to get inside the home were hindered by a locked front door but managed to make their way inside, officials said.

A man who was overcome by smoke could be seen being pulled out of the home to the front yard, where firefighters administered CPR before loading him into a waiting ambulance. Fire officials say he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A boy who suffered a burn injury to his foot was also hospitalized.

A man who identified himself as a relative of the adult victim said he had been celebrating Christmas when the blaze broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

BREAKING: Christmas fire in Avon. Victim just removed from the home. @7News pic.twitter.com/P5HMoOx6Iz — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) December 26, 2018

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)