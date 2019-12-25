Man, child injured when pickup truck hits tree in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Christmas Day crash in Barnstable that left a man with life-threatening injuries and a child hospitalized, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash with entrapment on Race Lane around 4:20 p.m. found a pickup truck that had slammed into a tree and the operator trapped inside, according to Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Capt. Richard Sargent.

Witnesses had removed a child from the rear of the vehicle before crews arrived on scene.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Airport, where he was taken by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital Trauma Center in Providence as a precaution.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

