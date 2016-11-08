Man claiming to be vampire assaults woman in Concord

CONCORD, NH (WHDH) — A man who claimed to be a vampire assaulted a woman outside the Concord Co-Op early Tuesday morning.

Police say that a store employee was taking boxes out to the dumpster after 1 a.m. when she was approached by a man who said he needed help.

The woman told him no, at which point the man walked towards the woman and claimed he was a vampire.

Police say the man then ran toward her. The woman ran back into the building but the man followed, yelling that she sounded like his wife and that she could save him.

The woman yelled to a co-worker for help, then fell, at which point the male allegedly grabbed the woman and wrapped his arms around her.

Police then said a male co-worker arrived and a fight broke out between the two, and a display case was knocked over. The male employee attempted to lock the suspect in a freezer and cut the man at least once on the hand.

The intruder forced his way out and pinned the employee on the ground, attempting to grab his weapon, a box cutter.

Police detained both men involved in the fight before eventually releasing the male co-worker.

The suspect, Jacob May, 21 of Concord, was arrested. May told the officer that he was a “vampire, ghost rider, Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Carribean, Mr. Miyagi from the Karate Kid, and a leader of a band.”

Police determined that May was under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or some combination.

Police also determined that May was on the scene of a suspicious person days before, when he knocked on the window of a home and asked the resident if he felt safe, then fled the area.

May is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the 6th Circuit Concord District Division Court.

