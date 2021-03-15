Man claiming to have ‘booby-trapped’ backpack prompts emergency response in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who told EMTs that he was in possession of a “booby-trapped” backpack prompted a bomb squad response on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person at Northern Essex Community College on Franklin Street encountered a student in “emotional distress,” according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The officers then called for an ambulance to transport the man to the hospital for an evaluation.

As the man was being lead to the ambulance, he allegedly stated that his backpack was “booby-trapped.”

A state police bomb squad later determined that the backpack did not pose any danger.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)