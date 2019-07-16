Man claims mother chased down hit-and-run driver in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who says his car was crushed by a pickup truck in Lynn overnight claims his mother chased down the hit-and-run driver before police arrested them.

A surveillance camera on Adams Street captured the moment when the pickup truck slammed into the rear of the parked car, leaving behind significant damage.

The driver then drove away, prompting the alleged victim’s mother to hop in her car and follow the suspect.

“I thought to myself, ‘I hope that’s not my car that I just heard,’ and I come out and I see my car’s just missing a huge chunk,” the alleged victim said. “(My mom) came out of the driveway, actually chased the guy, caught up to him and the police grabbed him. Thankfully for my mom, she was pretty much the hero in this situation.”

Lynn police confirmed that one person was placed under arrest. Their name has not been released.

No injuries were reported.

The car was towed from the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)