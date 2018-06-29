Man climbs 750-foot cell tower in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man climbed a 750-foot cell tower in New Bedford Friday, prompting a police response, officials said.

Officers responding around 6:30 p.m. to Potomska Street found a man dressed in only shorts and sneakers clinging to the tower.

Witnesses told the New Bedford Standard-Times that the man made it all the way to the top before eventually climbing down to the ground just after 9 p.m.

The man, whose name was not released, was not injured. He was taken an area hospital to be evaluated.

Police are not sure why he decided to scale the structure.

It’s not clear if he’ll face charges.

