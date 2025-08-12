MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Jean Cypien was in a courtroom Tuesday facing charges tied to a strange incident in Malden.

Police say Cypien hid on a roof then climbed into a tree to avoid being caught by police officers who were searching for him.

The prosecutor says it all began Monday afternoon when police got a call for an erratic driver. They say Cypien was driving the wrong way on Eastern Avenue.

When they tried to stop him, they say Cypien sped away before nearly hitting two children at an intersection.

Officials say he eventually crashed the car before running onto the roof.

Prosecutors explained what happened next, saying, “The defendant then left approximately 15 feet down onto the flat roof of the garage and said something along the lines of that he would not stop and began to run onto the roof. Fearing that the defendant may seriously injure himself, and the fact the defendant had almost already run over two juveniles, officers fired four rounds of tasers on the defendants back.”

Cypien was brought down on a gurney as neighbors reacted to the chase in their backyards.

“They got state police or K-9 or whatever down here too and everything, and I was like ‘ok.’ It would have been nice to know that was going on.”

“I was actually nervous because I’m in the process of moving out and I live alone so I get nervous with things like that.”

Cypien has a suspended license, multiple probation violations, and three outstanding warrants.

“I think that’s crazy and it’s dangerous for us especially because we’re elderly and we live by ourselves. So stuff like that is not safe. That’s why we’re thinking about moving.”

