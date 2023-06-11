HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A Nashua man was arrested and charged with a DUI Sunday when he allegedly struck a Hollis police cruiser parked on the side of the road and kept driving on Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 1:30 a.m., Hollis police offers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of Proctor Hill Road when Brady Raye, 32, attempted to flee after colliding with the car.

Police “were able to get the vehicle to stop,” noticed signs of impairment, and took Raye into custody. He’s now facing charges of a DUI, Conduct After an Accident and Criminal Mischief.

