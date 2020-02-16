Man connected to 1997 shooting of police officer walks away from NH sober living home

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a man connected to the shooting of a police officer in 1997 who they say walked away from his sober living house while out on parole.

Kevin Paul, 40, walked away from his sober living home last weekend.

He is said to be involved in the 1997 shooting of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron.

Paul is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 165 pounds, police said.

He may be in a car with Tennessee license plates.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

