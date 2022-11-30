BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect who was wanted in connection with an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion in Boston has been arrested, according to police.

The Boston Police Department announced the arrest of Washington Pearson on Wednesday morning. Officials said Pearson, 55, was taken into custody the day before by the United States Marshals Service in Norfolk, Virginia.

The department said at the time of his arrest, Pearson was wanted on charges related to an incident that happened on Oct. 24 on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain. As part of a straight warrant issued by West Roxbury District Court, the charges he is facing include:

Attempted Murder, Strangulation or Suffocation

Armed Robbery

Assault to Rape

Breaking & Entering

According to the announcement, Pearson will be arraigned in Virginia as a Fugitive from Justice before being extradited to Massachusetts, all pending an extradition hearing.

