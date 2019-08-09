Man convicted for killing woman to be sentenced in Maine

In a Monday, July 15, 2019 photo, Albert Flick, sits in court at his murder trial in Auburn, Maine. A jury convicted Flick on Wednesday in the 2018 death of 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who served decades in prison for stabbing his wife more than a dozen times in front of her daughter is due to be sentenced for a similar crime that happened years later.

Seventy-seven-year-old Albert Flick was convicted of stabbing a woman at least 11 times while her twin children watched in 2018 in Lewiston. His sentencing is on Friday.

Prosecutors say Flick was infatuated with the victim, Kimberly Dobbie. Both the attack in front of a laundromat and Flick’s purchase of two knives were caught on surveillance video.

Flick has a long history of violence against women. In 1979, he was sentenced to prison for stabbing his then-wife. In 2010, he was sentenced for assaulting another woman.

