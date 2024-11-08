PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man convicted in a 1986 murder in Plymouth faced a parole board Thursday, but the hearing was cut short.

A white-haired Kurt Kegler, now walking with a cane and wearing glasses, went before the board 38 years after he killed a paraplegic man named Paul Rober. Authorities said Kegler, his girlfriend, and a friend lured 23-year-old Rober to an abandoned dog kennel in Plymouth before beating and strangling him to death.

Kegler pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1988. Thursday’s parole hearing was the first where Kegler discussed the crime.

“Put a noose around his head and hanged him,” he said in the hearing.

However, 40 minutes into the hearing, Kegler asked to leave.

A member of the parole board tried to stop him, saying he was supposed to be petitioning for parole.

“I’m not going to get it anyway. I already know this. Can I leave?” Kegler asked.

Kegler decided to stay, but the parole board paused the hearing. They said that Kegler should consult an attorney before the hearing resumes, despite him not wanting to talk to one.

The victim’s brother, Jim Robert, said he was hoping to address Kegler personally.

“I wanted us to have a chance to go up and give our impact statement to know how we felt, what my brother deserves and what he didn’t deserve, and now we’ll have to go through it again,” he said.

It was unclear whether the hearing will resume, as Kegler said he wasn’t going to come back.

