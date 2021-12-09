FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A man was convicted in a second trial of killing his father-in-law in 2010 after a dispute over the renovations of a duplex that they both lived in.

Richard Carreiro-Forbes, 40, was convicted of first-degree murder for killing 59-year-old Doug Carreiro, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said Wednesday.

Carreiro-Forbes was previously tried and convicted in the case but was granted a new trial because of problems with a plea deal with a cooperating witness.

Prosecutors said Carreiro-Forbes shot and stabbed his father-in-law after he refused to let anyone in to renovate his side of the duplex. Carreiro-Forbes and his wife, Amber, had also tried to get Carreiro evicted but failed, prosecutors said.

Carreiro-Forbes was sentenced to life in prison without parole after the trial in Fall River Superior Court.

