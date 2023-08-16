MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Patricia Moreno in Malden in 1991, officials announced.

After a six-day trial, Rodney Daniels was convicted of Moreno’s murder, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin said.

“When a family loses a loved one in a homicide, even the passage of time never fully heals that wound. That is especially true when they do not have answers about what happened and no one has been held accountable,” Ryan said in a statement. “Those who knew and loved Tricia have been waiting over three decades for answers. When I created our Cold Case Unit, it was my hope that we would be able to get to these resolutions.”

In addition to conducting new interviews, investigators also learned that an alibi witness, who protected Daniels in 1991, later admitted to friends and family that Daniels had killed Tricia and concealed the weapon in an armchair before disposing of it, the statement said.

Daniels was arrested on Sept. 27, 2021 in Georgia.

