Man convicted in fitness club attack

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of attacking a woman outside of a New Hampshire fitness club.

Jordan Lamonde, of Portsmouth, was on trial on a second-degree felony assault charge and three misdemeanor assault charges. He had pleaded not guilty. Both sides agree the motive was revenge; the woman’s then-boyfriend stole a safe containing $30,000 from Lamonde on New Year’s Day 2016.

Seacoastonline.com reports jurors deliberated for just under two hours Thursday.

Police say the 23-year-old Lamonde parked outside a Planet Fitness in Rochester for nearly eight hours last year before attacking the 18-year-old woman as she got off work there. It was caught on surveillance video.

Lamonde’s lawyer said the charge was “out of proportion with the facts.” A prosecutor said the case is about the “blatant disregard” for her life.

