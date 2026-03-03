SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - John Carey was found guilty of first degree murder in the killing of Claire Gravel from 1986.

Gravel was found dead in the woods near Route 128 in June of that year. Police say she was strangled.

Prosecutors say DNA technology linked Carey to the cold case after he was convicted of choking another woman in 2007.

Sentencing for Carey will take place at the end of the month.

