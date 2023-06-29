WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man convicted of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend at a restaurant in Worcester four years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Carlos Asencio, 32, of Derry, New Hampshire, was previously found guilty of first degree murder in connection with the the July 3, 2019, death of Amanda Dabrowski inside O’Connor’s Restaurant.

Authorities said Asencio stabbed Dabrowski, 31, nearly 20 times in the neck and body before being subdued by restaurant patrons and staff. The prosecution said he committed the murder as an act of revenge after Dabrowski previously ended their relationship.

Asencio, who had pleaded not guilty, was initially found not competent to stand trial, but was later found competent and transferred from Bridgewater State Hospital to a Worcester County jail.

He was found guilty by a Worcester Superior Court jury nearly a week after his trial got underway earlier in June.

The jury also found the 32 year old guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The charge was connected to an injury suffered by a patron inside the restaurant as they helped subdue Asencio.

