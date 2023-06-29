WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man convicted of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend at a restaurant in Worcester four years ago is set to be sentenced Thursday.

Carlos Asencio, 32, of Derry, New Hampshire, was found guilty of first degree murder in connection with the the July 3, 2019, death of Amanda Dabrowski inside O’Connor’s Restaurant.

Authorities said Asencio stabbed Dabrowski, 31, nearly 20 times in the neck and body before being subdued by restaurant patrons and staff.

The defendant, who had pleaded not guilty, was initially found not competent to stand trial, but was later found competent and transferred from Bridgewater State Hospital to a Worcester County jail.

His conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Worcester Superior Court jury also found the 32-year-old guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The charge was connected to an injury suffered by a patron inside the restaurant as they helped subdue Asencio.

