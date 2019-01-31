Man convicted of first-degree murder in deadly Randolph shooting

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man who shot and killed another man outside of a nightclub in Randolph in 2016 was convicted on a first-degree murder charge on Thursday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced.

A Norfolk Superior Court Jury convicted Gregory Wright, 39, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Drake Scott, who was found shot multiple times outside of a nightclub in February of 2016.

Scott had just finished a performance at the now-closed City Limits Saloon on North Main Street when he stepped outside and was shot at point-blank range, Morrissey said in a statement.

Wright was taken into custody not far from where he shot Scott in the head and then repeatedly as he lay defenseless on the ground, Morrissey said.

Wright’s testimony pointed to past traumas and severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as the cause of this incident.

He is facing life in prison without parole.

