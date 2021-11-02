DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found guilty Tuesday for his role in a fight outside of a bar in Quincy in 2019 that left a father of three dead.

A Norfolk Superior Court jury convicted Matthew Potter, 38, of Weymouth, of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Bridgewater native Chris McCallum.

After the jury returned their verdict, a judge sentenced Potter to a minimum of three years in state prison.

Potter was argumentative and acting aggressively before starting the fight with a member of the Robert I. Nickerson American Legion Post, court documents indicate.

When Potter was eventually thrown out of the facility, a scuffle is said to have erupted outside, involving him, McCallum, and several others.

At one point during the fight, police say Potter punched McCallum, causing him to fall over and slam his head on the ground. He died two days later.

During the trial, the defense argued that there was no substantial evidence proving that Potter threw the deadly punch.

The state medical examiner’s office filed a death certificate in August, which indicated McCallum died from blunt force trauma and that his manner of death was a homicide.

The 44-year-old left behind his wife and three sons.

One of McCallum’s sons spoke after the court proceeding, calling his father an “unbelievable man” and a “phenomenal husband.”

Potter’s brother, Steven, is facing assault charges related to two other people who were involved in the fight but not to McCallum.

