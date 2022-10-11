BOSTON (WHDH) - The man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman is set to be sentenced to mandatory life in prison Tuesday.

Louis Coleman, now 36, was found guilty in June of abducting Jassy Correia outside of a Boston nightclub in February 2019. Prosecutors said Coleman brought her to his apartment in Providence, Rhode Island, where he killed her.

Coleman was arrested in Delaware, where Correia’s body was found in the trunk of his car.

Correia, who was 23 when she died, leaves behind a young daughter.

Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

