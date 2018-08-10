Man convicted of killing father outside Boston barbershop while son got haircut

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Boston barbershop in June 2016 was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the death 31-year-old Marcus Hall, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley announced.

A superior court jury convicted William Shakespeare, 30, of Dedham, after they determined he acted with deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity. He was also convicted of unlawfully carrying the firearm he used to kill Hall outside the Hair It Is barbershop on Blue Hill Avenue, where his young son was getting a haircut.

“This was a day long awaited by Mr. Hall’s loved ones,” Conley said in a press release. “The grief and trauma to his family and community lingers even now, but I hope they can take some satisfaction knowing that justice was done. The verdict speaks for itself – this was a cold-blooded and vicious shooting in broad daylight, and the jury clearly saw it as such.”

Homicide detectives proved over six days of testimony that Shakespeare was inside the barbershop when Hall and his 4-year-old son came in just before 12:20 p.m., according to Conley’s office. Evidence showed that Shakespeare left the shop after a heated argument with Hall and later returned to kill him.

Shakespeare fled to New York after the murder, where he was apprehended by Boston police in early 2017.

He is due back in court Monday for a sentencing hearing.

