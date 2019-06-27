BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — A man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her sister in their Boston apartment in 2011 has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

Jean Weevens Janvier was sentenced Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after a jury found him guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the November 2011 fatal shootings of 21-year-old Stephanie Emile and 23-year-old Judith Emile.

One family member told 7NEWS in court that, “It’s been a long drainful process.”

“The pain that he put our family through, what we had to endure for almost eight years, the souls that we lost,” she continued.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says she is glad that justice was served.

“We’re excited that this family gets some accountability but it’s never a victory. This was a tragedy,” she said.

Janvier had a brief relationship with Stephanie Emile and was angry when the relationship ended, according to prosecutors.

Authorities say he fled to Haiti after he was called in for questioning in December 2011. He was indicted in 2012.

He was later added to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list and apprehended at his mother’s home in Haiti in 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)