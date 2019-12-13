Man convicted of killing South Boston doctors to be sentenced

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man convicted of killing two engaged doctors inside their upscale South Boston condo in 2017 is set to be sentenced Friday.

A Suffolk County grand jury returned guilty verdicts Tuesday against 33-year-old Bampumim Teixeira in the murders of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the Macallen Building on Dorchester Avenue where the doctors lived, had previously pleaded not guilty to the murders on the night of May 5, 2017.

He faces life in prison without parole.

